Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after buying an additional 1,554,289 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 166,724 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.