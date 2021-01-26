Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,900 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

