Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $224,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.05.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

