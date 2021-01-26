Pool Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pool in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

POOL stock opened at $368.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $85,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

