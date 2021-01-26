PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.74.

NYSE:PPG opened at $140.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in PPG Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

