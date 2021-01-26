Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $754.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.