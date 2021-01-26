Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Insider Tim Elliott Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) insider Tim Elliott acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Tuesday. Premier Foods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.21. The company has a market capitalization of £826.81 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.