Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Up 8.2%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $42.50. 2,556,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 475,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 99,597 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

