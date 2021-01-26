Private Capital Group LLC Buys 330 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $290.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

