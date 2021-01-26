Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 202,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

