Private Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

