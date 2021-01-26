Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 4,809 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 441.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

