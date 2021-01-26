Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $446.73 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $452.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.33.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

