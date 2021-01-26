Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after acquiring an additional 736,796 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 193,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 483,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

