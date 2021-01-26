Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,919,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,893,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,734,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $353.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $353.83.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.