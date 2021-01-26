Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,848.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,766.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,630.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

