Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Position Decreased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFPT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $140.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

