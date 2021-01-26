ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.06

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.06 and last traded at $96.48, with a volume of 17330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

