ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.62

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 64285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 89.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth $257,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 98.8% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 199,880 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth $1,689,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.