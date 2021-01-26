ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €15.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.81 ($16.24).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €13.78 ($16.21) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €14.60 ($17.17). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

