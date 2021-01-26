Proton Token Trading Up 9% This Week (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Proton Token has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $152,757.75 and approximately $144,380.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.11 or 0.00842675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.85 or 0.04396636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.