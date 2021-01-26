ProximaX Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $117,395.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00052371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00128580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00284045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00071642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037300 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

