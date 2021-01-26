PSP Swiss Property’s (PSPSF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PSP Swiss Property stock opened at $128.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.75. PSP Swiss Property has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $153.06.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

