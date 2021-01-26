Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen Sells 25,000 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $8,632,500.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66.

On Friday, December 4th, Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38.

On Monday, November 23rd, Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $5,656,843.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,387,722.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00.

Pure Storage stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTG. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 651.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

