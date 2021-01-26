Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $36.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRPL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 48.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

