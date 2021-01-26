Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Cap Reaches $237,394.12 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 67.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $237,394.12 and approximately $6,830.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00130205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00282096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00036584 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

