Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Umpqua Holdings Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

