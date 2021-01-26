Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2021 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $113.68 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

