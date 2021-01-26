Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted by Analyst

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.