Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

RF stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

