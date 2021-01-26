Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

NYSE UNH opened at $347.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

