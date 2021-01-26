Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Visa stock opened at $200.98 on Monday. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.