Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

ASB opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. David Loasby raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 104,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

