Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Shares of AEO opened at $23.83 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 267,549 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

