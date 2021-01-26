Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Raised by Piper Sandler

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $73.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

