Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Magnite, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnite in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

MGNI has been the subject of several other research reports. 140166 started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

MGNI stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,386,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 39,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $453,088.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,617 shares of company stock worth $4,171,654. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

