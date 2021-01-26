Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $389,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $372,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30.

On Tuesday, December 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $93,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,236 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $141,575.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $98,780.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08.

On Thursday, October 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $76,600.00.

Shares of QTRX opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after buying an additional 379,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 371,269 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Quanterix by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 140,459 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,028,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

