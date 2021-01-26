Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 12.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) were down 12.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $66.28 and last traded at $66.47. Approximately 564,689 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 466,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

Specifically, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $121,287.32. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,503 shares of company stock worth $4,109,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quanterix by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Quanterix by 38.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

