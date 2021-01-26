R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research analysts have commented on RCM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,849. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,768 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

