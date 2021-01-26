Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.28. The stock had a trading volume of 60,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.26 and its 200 day moving average is $243.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

