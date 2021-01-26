Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $328.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

