Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

