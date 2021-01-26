Raymond James Boosts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $70.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.29.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.