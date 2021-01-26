Raymond James Raises American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Price Target to $31.00

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $28.34 on Friday. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $310.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 448.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

