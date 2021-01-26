RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL) Shares Gap Down to $54.20

RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.20, but opened at $51.40. RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 3,621 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.36.

RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) Company Profile (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

