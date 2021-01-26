Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Welltower (WELL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Welltower (NYSE: WELL):

1/26/2021 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Welltower had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

1/5/2021 – Welltower is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $65.00.

12/15/2020 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00.

12/14/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

12/2/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

Welltower stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,555. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Get Welltower Inc alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Welltower by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Welltower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.