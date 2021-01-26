Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DCP Midstream (DCP)

DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2021 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $16.00 to $23.00.

1/21/2021 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $16.00.

1/20/2021 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

1/11/2021 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

DCP traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. 892,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,586. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

Get DCP Midstream LP alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.