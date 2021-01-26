Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH):

1/21/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $404.00 to $409.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $404.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $400.00 to $420.00.

12/14/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $378.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $332.00 to $359.00.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $355.00 to $405.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $371.00 to $454.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $360.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $355.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $373.00 to $378.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $395.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $380.00 to $400.00.

12/2/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $430.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $343.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

