Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.86

Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.86 and traded as low as $116.90. Redcentric plc (RCN.L) shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 85,974 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £184.23 million and a PE ratio of -19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.83. Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

In related news, insider David Senior sold 14,550 shares of Redcentric plc (RCN.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £16,005 ($20,910.63).

About Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

