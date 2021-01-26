Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.57

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.57 and last traded at $83.12, with a volume of 6274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,122. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

